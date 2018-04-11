What Buhari should do on INEC, Peace Corps – Kogi youths — Nigeria Today

What Buhari should do on INEC, Peace Corps – Kogi youths
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Kogi chapter, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure total independence for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 general elections. Its Cairman, Mr Oladele Nihi, told newsmen on Wednesday in Lokoja, that as the umpire for the 2019 polls, scope of INEC’s independence would […]
What Buhari should do on INEC, Peace Corps – Kogi youths
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!