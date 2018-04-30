What Buhari told Trump in Washington — Nigeria Today

What Buhari told Trump in Washington
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Washington DC during the bilateral talk with U.S. President Donald Trump said that herdsmen crisis in Nigeria is an age-long challenge. Buhari said herdmen do not carry guns but only wield sticks and occasionally machetes. He reiterated that death of Gaddafi aggravated herdsmen crisis in Nigeria. “The problem of […]
