What Buhari told Trump in Washington — Nigeria Today

What Buhari told Trump in Washington

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Washington DC during the bilateral talk with U.S. President Donald Trump said that herdsmen crisis in Nigeria is an age-long challenge. Buhari said herdmen do not carry guns but only wield sticks and occasionally machetes. He reiterated that death of Gaddafi aggravated herdsmen crisis in Nigeria. “The problem of […]

