What crash? Waymo to test autonomous cars without safety drivers — Nigeria Today

What crash? Waymo to test autonomous cars without safety drivers
Already testing autonomous cars without safety drivers on the streets of Arizona, Waymo is vying to become the first company to conduct similar trials on the streets of California.
The post What crash? Waymo to test autonomous cars without safety drivers appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!