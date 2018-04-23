What Do You Mean You Haven’t Seen The ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer? [Video] — Nigeria Today

What Do You Mean You Haven’t Seen The ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer? [Video]

Jeez guys, do we have to do everything for you?

We joke, because you’re special to us, and we just want you to live a long and fulfilling life.

Enough – it’s Ryan Reynolds time.

The Deadpool 2 trailer dropped last week, and if you haven’t seen it yet then we’re both surprised and a little disappointed.

Here’s what the trailer says about the much-anticipated sequel:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

Look, it’s Deadpool, and the last trailer racked up huge views, and this one has seen more than 13 million eyeballs already.

Let’s get weird:

Peter looks like he is going to be a jol, and if you’re a fan of Catastrophe then you’ll recognise Rob Delaney.

He’s a gem, and so is Catastrophe. Consider this your in to a few seasons of magic:

Before we forget, Deadpool 2 hits cinemas on May 18.

Our work here is done.

