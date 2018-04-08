What Ethnicity Is Cardi B — Nigeria Today

What Ethnicity Is Cardi B

Belcalis Almanzar known professionally as Cardi B, is an American rapper. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, she first attracted attention for discussing her career as a stripper on social media; coupled with her “no filter attitude”, she became an Internet celebrity through Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a […]

The post What Ethnicity Is Cardi B appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

