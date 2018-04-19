What Happened Between Dr Sid & SARS Operatives in Lekki, Lagos? — Nigeria Today

What Happened Between Dr Sid & SARS Operatives in Lekki, Lagos?

Singer Dr Sid was allegedly harassed by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police Force on Wednesday, who mistook him for an internet fraudster (“Yahoo Boy”).

An eyewitness simply identified as Laide, speaking to Instablog9ja said the officers “insulted” and attempted to “assault him physically”.

Laide said the incident occured on Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1 and that after Dr. Sid was stopped and the officers carried out “routine check” but found nothing. They later seized his phone, Laide added.

“Thanks to ReekadoBanks and K-Solo who were there, before (Basketmouth) who was driving by saw them and stopped to know what was wrong. Then it dawned on the SARS operatives that these guys were not their ‘yahoo boy customer’ Ise baje,” the eyewitness added.

