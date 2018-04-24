 What I’d Do To Nigeria If I Were God – Popular Apostle Speaks Angrily — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What I’d Do To Nigeria If I Were God – Popular Apostle Speaks Angrily

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Born on Sunday, April 24, 1938, Apostle Hayford Ikponmwonsa Alile, OFR, B.A. MBA (Hon) D.Sc., attended briefly the University of Ibadan as a State Scholar in Physics and thereafter proceeded to Howard University, Washington D.C. where he earned his B.A. degree in Economics and Mathematics. He later attended Rutgers Graduate School of Management, New Jersey, […]

The post What I’d Do To Nigeria If I Were God – Popular Apostle Speaks Angrily appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.