What Igbo people told me after Biafra war – Gowon — Nigeria Today

What Igbo people told me after Biafra war – Gowon
Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has revealed how he visited the South East region after the Civil War and what the people told him concerning another war. The former Head of State made the recall while expressing dismay over the incessant insecurity challenges in Nigeria. Gowon said his heart bleeds over the activities […]
What Igbo people told me after Biafra war – Gowon
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!