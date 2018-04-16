 What Is Happening In Abuja Now | Riot In Abuja | Shooting In Abuja As Shittes Members Protest Turns Bloody — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What Is Happening In Abuja Now | Riot In Abuja | Shooting In Abuja As Shittes Members Protest Turns Bloody

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Shiites Group have reportedly commenced a major protest on Aguiyi Ironsi Street Maitama, Abuja This is an emergency situation. Police is currently engaging them and loud gun shots is been heard. Please advise colleagues, friends and family in Abuja to simply avoid the City Centre area today if they can. Be safe! More Details Later… […]

The post What Is Happening In Abuja Now | Riot In Abuja | Shooting In Abuja As Shittes Members Protest Turns Bloody appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.