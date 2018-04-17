 What Is The Title Of Davido First Song — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What Is The Title Of Davido First Song

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Davido was born on November 21, 1992, to Chief Deji and Vero Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia. His father is a Nigerian business magnate and his late mother was a university lecturer. He attended the British International School in Lagos. Davido studied Business Administration at Oakwood University prior to relocating to Nigeria. READ ALSO: Download Latest […]

The post What Is The Title Of Davido First Song appeared first on Ngyab.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.