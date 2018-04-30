 What Jonathan told me about Nigeria’s economy – Okonjo-Iweala — Nigeria Today
What Jonathan told me about Nigeria’s economy – Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance has said former president Goodluck Jonathan acknowledged that he did not know economics, but had a clear direction of where he wanted to take Nigeria to. This is contained in her recently-released book, Fighting Corruption is Dangerous. Okonjo-Iweala narrated how she joined Jonathan’s team, after rejecting the same […]

