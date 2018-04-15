How PSG's 5th league title in 6 seasons was a procession - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today

How PSG’s 5th league title in 6 seasons was a procession – FOXSports.com
PSG's league title win with five games to spare was a procession, one which started from the moment Monaco sold the spine of its title-winning side last summer. While Monaco made a small fortune selling for 360 million euros ($440 million), PSG broke …
