 What MPC must do to boost economy, by stakeholders - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What MPC must do to boost economy, by stakeholders – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

What MPC must do to boost economy, by stakeholders
Vanguard
AS the newly constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPR) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) begins its first meeting tomorrow to decide on monetary policy direction for the next two months, financial market analysts have listed compelling reasons for

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.