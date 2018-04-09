What my trip to Asia will do for Cross River – Gov Ayade — Nigeria Today

What my trip to Asia will do for Cross River – Gov Ayade
The Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has said his trip across Asia was aimed at drawing foreign investors and boosting the economic fortunes of the state. Ayade said his trip to Asia was for the interest of the state as modalities had been put on ground to ensure that several factories currently at […]
