 What Ohanaeze said about Benue killings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

What Ohanaeze said about Benue killings

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The apex organization of all Igbo socio-cultural associations, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned Tuesday’s killing of two Catholic priests and 17 other worshippers during a church service in Benue State by Fulani herdsmen. It said the action was not only despicable but unheard of in the history of the country. President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia […]

What Ohanaeze said about Benue killings

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.