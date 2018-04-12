 What Okowa should do for 2nd term —Mulade — Nigeria Today
A Niger Delta activist and  House of Assembly  hopeful for Warri South-West constituency, Mr Sheriff Mulade, has urged  Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to adopt proactive measures  for the riverine communities for Deltans to  have confidence in his administration, saying that doing so will give the governor  total winning votes  in 2019 general election.

While endorsing the governor for a second term, he urged him to commence construction work on Omadino- Okerenkoko-Kokodiagbene road, Ogidigben-Ubefan road, Ayakoromo-Burutu and  Koko-Oghoye roads

Mulade, an environmentalist called on Deltans to give maximum support and cooperation to Okowa and his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, to enable them complete on-going projects and bring the desired peace and development to all parts of the state.

According to him, the administrations of Chief James Ibori and that of Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan brought development to riverine communities of the state and he specifically  commended  Ibori for constructing bridges to Bomadi, Omadino and for helping to build roads across the riverine communities despite the difficult terrain.

 

He noted that the Okowa’s administration has  also embarked on massive construction of  concrete road projects  and other needed infrastructural projects which are physically seen in some riverine communities.

 

