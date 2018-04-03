What Really Happens Inside The World’s Most Exclusive Sex Club? [Video] — Nigeria Today

What Really Happens Inside The World’s Most Exclusive Sex Club? [Video]

If you want to become a member of this hyper-elite fantasy sex club, you will need at least $20 000 (R237 000) a year.

And that, my friend, is just entry level.

The most expensive package is called the The Violet Key, and is only granted following a once-off payment of $1 million (R11,82 million). However, money isn’t the only barrier: through an application process, you will need to answer a few questions such as:

What would your wildest fantasy would look like if it were brought to life? And if you could amplify an erotic trait in yourself, what would it be?

Get those right and you could be a member of Snctm, the global club with premises in LA, London, Moscow and Cannes.

It was founded by Damon Lawner, who had an idea of creating a sexual utopia where people of like minds could come together and share high-end erotic experiences:

“Everything you experience at one of my parties is catered towards creating an environment that is a turn on. That doesn’t necessarily mean just sex, but that your senses are turned on and that you are in a place where you feel comfortable,” says Lawner.

But if that’s not really your thing, and you would rather get insight into the world’s most exclusive sex club without leaving the comfort of your couch, Showmax is now streaming an eight-part, half-hour docu-series called Naked Snctm:

Explore the scandals and the rumours about Snctm, the sex club that’s gone global and the wealthy celebs who pay a fortune to be members. Find out what Damon Lawner, the club’s founder, had to give up to maintain his wild, lavish lifestyle, and go behind the scenes to see how the rich and famous indulge their most erotic fantasies.

Watch the trailer below:

At its core, Snctm hosts a variety of masquerades, pool parties and dinners where performers (called Devotees) engage in what Lawner calls “erotic theatre”, which is mainly steamy foreplay that ends up in group sex:

The guests are encouraged to participate but they can also just watch if they like. Before the erotic theatre begins, Lawner and his team take great care in preparing fine food and drink for the guests. And yes, the sexy French chef does get involved in the performance.

Damon founded the club four years ago, and the series focuses on his struggle to balance his erotic career with his day-to-day life as a divorced father of two. And, at the highest level of membership, there are just 11 men and one woman.

Wondering where you heard the name Snctm before? Not only has Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow been at one of his sex parties with her boyfriend Brad Falchuk, reports the Mirror, but Snctm recently made the news when one of the co-founders, Phuong Tran (known as the Bunnyman), was banned “for behaviour unbecoming of a Snctm member”:

Tran was apparently against the reality series being made, and allegedly sent Lawner’s 12-year-old daughter hurtful messages through instagram which was the final straw, according to reports. You’ll see the Bunnyman feature in the series: he’s well known for his proficiency in Japanese rope bondage, which you’ll also get a preview of.

Rawr.

[source:showmax&mirror]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

