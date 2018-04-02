“What we have now is a failure” – Obasanjo on Buhari-Administration — Nigeria Today

“What we have now is a failure” – Obasanjo on Buhari-Administration

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has described the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration as a failure, The Cable reports. Obasanjo had first expressed his displeasure in the current administration when he released an open letter urging the president not to seek a second term. Speaking at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta while hosting the New Nigeria Group, Obasanjo […]

The post “What we have now is a failure” – Obasanjo on Buhari-Administration appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

