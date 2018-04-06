What Zuma told supporters about corruption charges — Nigeria Today

What Zuma told supporters about corruption charges
Former South African President, Jacob Zuma, on Friday told thousands of supporters outside court in Durban that his opponents were telling lies. He stated that he would be proven innocent in a corruption case against him. Speaking in Zulu, his home province, Zuma said that the judiciary and politicians believed that he did not have […]
