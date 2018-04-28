What's Behind the Numbers For Erin Energy Corporation (AMEX:ERN)? - Danvers Record — Nigeria Today

What’s Behind the Numbers For Erin Energy Corporation (AMEX:ERN)? – Danvers Record
|
What's Behind the Numbers For Erin Energy Corporation (AMEX:ERN)?
Danvers Record
Erin Energy Corporation (AMEX:ERN) boasts a Price to Book ratio of -1.599741. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a …
Under the Microscope We Place Shares of Erin Energy Corporation (:ERN)
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!