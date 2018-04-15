When technology takes over jobs - DailyNews — Nigeria Today

When technology takes over jobs – DailyNews
|
The Guardian
|
When technology takes over jobs
DailyNews
HARARE – The old photographer, with an incredible little mop of fringe, grey-white hair around his balding, mottled scalp sits solo on a bench in the vast Harare Gardens Park. He has the resigned look of one who knows that at his age life has stopped …
Why we should stop panicking about robots stealing our jobs
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!