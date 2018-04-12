When You’re A Kardashian, Footage Of Your Boyfriend Cheating Will Be Filmed Too [Video] — Nigeria Today

When You’re A Kardashian, Footage Of Your Boyfriend Cheating Will Be Filmed Too [Video]

Watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it’s a little too obvious that Khloe Kardashian has been desperate for a baby of her own for a while now.

For years, we watched as she struggled with her relationship with Lamar Odom, and fans let out a sigh of relief when she announced that finally – finally! – she would be giving birth in 2018.

But then, just days before Khloe is about to give birth to her first child, news dropped that her baby daddy has been cheating on her.

Genius PR move created by the most controlling mother ever? Or a legit claim that we have to pretend to care about?

Either way, the accusations surrounding Tristan Thompson is not a good look for the youngest of the famous sisters, especially since her water is about to break any day now.

According to Daily Mail, Thompson was caught getting up close and personal with a woman at a club in New York on Saturday, April 7. Meanwhile, Khloe was doing whatever Khloe does at their home in Cleveland.

The encounter was captured by club-goers and shows Thompson “lean in for a kiss as the woman closes her eyes and drapes her arm over his shoulder,” reports AU News. You can watch the video here.

Of course, TMZ just had to get in on the action and published a video of the same woman walking into the Four Seasons Hotel in the early hours of the morning. Check that out here.

It didn’t take long for the mystery brunette to be identified: her name is Lani Blair and she’s an “Instagram model“, whatever that means:

Blair has more than 360,000 followers on Instagram, and regularly posts pictures of herself in revealing outfits. Interestingly, she turned her account to private in the hours after the video surfaced.

“Interestingly” because she should be cashing in on the fame, duh!

But it gets worse, at least for Khloe and Thompson.

TMZ just had to go one step further and published this bit of spice, too:

Yup.

In the above video, Thompson is seen “making out, touching and motorboating” two women back in October at a hookah lounge in Washington D.C.. It was reportedly recorded the night before his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, played the Washington Wizards.

I wonder how long TMZ has been sitting on that.

It’s all a bit sad, really. When Khloe announced her pregnancy news last December, she thanked Thompson for helping her achieve her “greatest dream”:

“My greatest dream realised!” Kardashian captioned a photo of Thompson cradling her bare baby bump. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen. Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time. Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

I didn’t think that’s how queens were treated.

So, I ask again: a desperate stunt to ramp up the hype around Khloe’s pregnancy, or the beginning of the end of yet another one of Khloe’s too-public relationships?

[source: aunews&tmz&dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

