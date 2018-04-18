“Where is Cynthia Morgan”??? – Adesua Etomi asks — Nigeria Today

“Where is Cynthia Morgan”??? – Adesua Etomi asks

Cynthia Morgan has been noticeably absent from the music scene a while now and even her social media appearance has reduced.

This has led some Nigerians into asking where she is, and that includes Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi woke up thinking about the German juice crooner and she appeared on Twitter to share her curiosity, asking where Cynthia Morgan was.

Her tweets had awoken the curiosity of many others who also asked the same question.

“Where is Cynthia Morgan?”

Although Morgan appears on Instagram once every blue moon, the 26-year-old star has not been as active as she used to be. She also hasn’t dropped a hit recently and now we are all curious and eager to have our girl back.

