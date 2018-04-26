“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man — Nigeria Today

“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man
According to this Twitter user, once he is dating a lady who owns a house, he becomes the man of the house.
He wrote;
“Whether I have a house or not, if I date a girl with a house, I become the man of that house and she will listen to me. Or she can get out.”
Source – Torimill
The post “Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!