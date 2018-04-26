“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man — Nigeria Today

“Whether I Have A House Or Not, If I Date A Landlady, I Become The Owner” – Man

According to this Twitter user, once he is dating a lady who owns a house, he becomes the man of the house.

He wrote;

“Whether I have a house or not, if I date a girl with a house, I become the man of that house and she will listen to me. Or she can get out.”

