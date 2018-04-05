 Whistleblower claims Cambridge Analytica tried to Influence Nigeria’s 2015 Elections with Anti-Islam Video — Nigeria Today
Whistleblower claims Cambridge Analytica tried to Influence Nigeria’s 2015 Elections with Anti-Islam Video

According to Guardian, embattled political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica tried to influence Nigeria’s 2015 elections in favour of Goodluck Jonathan. Christopher Wylie, a former employee of the firm turned whistleblower, testified that a video was released “with the sole intent of intimidating voters.” The video, seen by Guardian, contained anti-islam messages and stark violence including someone […]

