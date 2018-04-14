Whistleblowing: FG recovered N7.8bn, $378m, £27,880 –Adeosun — Nigeria Today

Whistleblowing: FG recovered N7.8bn, $378m, £27,880 –Adeosun

The Federal Government yesterday, said it recovered a total of N7.8 billion, $378 million, and 27,000 pounds through the whistle-blower policy. The whistle-blower policy was introduced sometime in 2016, to enable persons with information on looted funds, to disclose same to authorities, with rewards and protection. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, made the disclosure […]

The post Whistleblowing: FG recovered N7.8bn, $378m, £27,880 –Adeosun appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

