Who are Manchester City record signings — Nigeria Today

Who are Manchester City record signings

The Blue part of Manchester has had a steady albeit successful rise from obscurity, funded largely by the deep pockets of Oil Mogul, Sheikh Mansour.

An estimated 400m was spent by club manager Pep Guardiola to improve his squad, eclipsing any amount shelled out by a club in a single transfer window. We take a look at the club’s top five expensive signings.

5) Raheem Sterling (£44m)

After publicly admitting his interest in a move away from Liverpool. Sterling made a highly controversial switch to Manchester City in the summer of 2013.

The 23 year old has pace to burn but has been criticized over his lack of end product, but that has improved steadily under Guardiola though.

4) Kyle Walker (£45m)

Fairly comfortable at Tottenham, it was a bit surprising seeing the 27-year-old make a big money move to the Eastlands.

The fee was regarded as the record signing for a full back, eventually usurped by the arrival of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco. The defender who is likened to Philipp Lahm by manager Pep Guardiola, has hit the ground running at the Etihads where they are sure of winning the 2017/2018 EPL trophy

3) John Stones (£47.5m)

Heralded as England best young defender. Stones made a switch to Manchester City in the summer of 2015.

Often scrutinized over a tendency to hold on to the ball for too long. The 24- year-old has shown a willingness to develop and with Guardiola as manager. He is at the right place to move on in his next phase of development

2) Benjamin Mendy (£52m)

Snapped after a brilliant single season at Monaco. The 23-year-old was tasked in filling the void created by the departed trio of Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Gael Clichy.

Capped five times by France. Mendy possesses tremendous crossing ability and prior to Liverpool acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk, was the Premierships most expensive defender. Man City have conceded just 24 goals in the Premier League, which makes them the tightest defence in the division, majorly due to the likes of Mendy marshalling it out in their defence. They are followed closely by bitter rival Manchester United (24)

1) Kevin De Bruyne (£54m)

An impressive spell at German outfit Wolfsburg led to a return to the Premeir league for the playmaker, with deal costing an estimated £54m. A torrid spell at Chelsea apart, De bruyne has proven himsBlf as a

World class performer, showcasing an incredible passing range, astute skill set and incredible fitness levels in three years at Manchester City.

