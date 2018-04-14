WHO Assures Borno On Provision Of Healthcare Services To Returnee IDP — Nigeria Today

WHO Assures Borno On Provision Of Healthcare Services To Returnee IDP
The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that it will work with the Borno state government to provide healthcare services to the internally Displaced persons (IDPs) in their respective Communities following their return. WHO also said that it will expand its various humanitarian assistance such as vaccination and survellance to trapped persons in all the […]
The post WHO Assures Borno On Provision Of Healthcare Services To Returnee IDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
