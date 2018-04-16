 Who Became The Chairman Of TATA Sons In 2017 — Nigeria Today
Who Became The Chairman Of TATA Sons In 2017

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Chairman Of TATA Sons In 2017, 2018 Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the chairman of Tata Sons. Chandrasekaran took over as the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services on November 6, 2009 prior to which he was COO and executive director of TCS. Tata Sons Limited is the holding company of the Tata Group and holds the […]

