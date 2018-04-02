Who hopped in a car with Negan on ‘The Walking Dead’? — Nigeria Today

Who hopped in a car with Negan on ‘The Walking Dead’?
In the latest episode of season 8 of The Walking Dead, Negan is seen picking up a mysterious person on the side of the road that he likely hid in the car to bring back to the Savior compound. We have a few theories who that person is.
