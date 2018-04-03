Who is Botswana's new President Mokgweetsi Masisi? - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Who is Botswana’s new President Mokgweetsi Masisi? – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Who is Botswana's new President Mokgweetsi Masisi?
Mail & Guardian
Earnest, highly educated, elitist and remote, Mokgweetsi Masisi lacks the charisma of Botswana's President Ian Khama. But unless the country's fragmented opposition launches a spirited campaign, he could well increase the ruling party Botswana …
New Botswana president vows to target youth jobs
Botswana's President Masisi promises to focus on youth employment
Botswana prepares inauguration of new president
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!