“Who Is She?”- John Boyega Responds to Toke Makinwa Allegations — Nigeria Today

“Who Is She?”- John Boyega Responds to Toke Makinwa Allegations

Star Wars actor, John Boyega has denied allegations levelled against him by socialite Toke Makinwa, even going so far as to ask who she was. Late last year, the On-Air Personality had narrated a story about how she and a friend were kicked out of a bar simply because they allegedly took Boyega’s seat. According to […]

The post “Who Is She?”- John Boyega Responds to Toke Makinwa Allegations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

