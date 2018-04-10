WHO launches African initiative to tackle Yellow Fever by 2026 — Nigeria Today

WHO launches African initiative to tackle Yellow Fever by 2026

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general, World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially launched the implementation of the Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemic (EYE) Strategy by 2026 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The launch done at today at the 3-day Global Policy Group (GPG) regional meeting scheduled from 10 – 12 April, 2018 to which kick-started in Abuja.

The World Health Organisation, partners and countries are in Nigeria to plan the roll out of the Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics strategy in the African Region.

The Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemic (EYE) 2026 strategy aims to protect people living in 35 countries and regions most vulnerable to Yellow Fever outbreaks at risk through preventive and routine.

WHO, Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization (GAVI) , The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF)and more than fifty partners are committed to Eliminate Yellow Fever Epidemics.

“Through the EYE Partnership, more than 1 billion people will be protected in Africa by 2026”.

In attendance: Director-General, Deputy Director-General, six Regional Directors and the Executive Director of the WHO emergencies programme, Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, executive director, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Chinkwe Ihekweazu and delegates from all over the world.

The post WHO launches African initiative to tackle Yellow Fever by 2026 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

