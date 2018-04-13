 Who Says Buhari Is Not Working? Pictures From Ongoing Construction Of Second (2nd) Niger Bridge — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Who Says Buhari Is Not Working? Pictures From Ongoing Construction Of Second (2nd) Niger Bridge

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Many Nigerians, especially the Easterners keep wondering were the second Niger Bridge is being built since “on passing” Onitsha bridge, there is practically no sight of the proposed second Niger bridge construction. Igbos even think the fuss of 2nd Niger bridge is, well a scam.
However, it i far from being a scam. Pictures of the construction of the magnificent project has emerged and according to reports, the bridge is more than 40% complete. In a Facebook post shared by Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media;

The ongoing construction of the Second Niger Bridge, the work is currently at 44.6% completion. So far, the 1.2 KM sand filling of the road at the Asaba end has reached the height of 2.2 meters out of the expected five meters. At the Onitsha end, the workers have done a lot of sand filling of embankments to a reasonable stage. In all, they have achieved around 44.6 per cent of phase of early work stage 4.

#PMBAtWork #PMBForNigeria.
More photos….

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.