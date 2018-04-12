WHO should prioritise Nigeria on health intervention list- Osinbajo — Nigeria Today

WHO should prioritise Nigeria on health intervention list- Osinbajo
The vice president says Nigeria is in a challenging times and the challenges will increase in the next decade or two due to a rapidly growing population
The post WHO should prioritise Nigeria on health intervention list- Osinbajo appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!