WHO targets 1bn Africans for Yellow Fever vaccination — Nigeria Today

WHO targets 1bn Africans for Yellow Fever vaccination

As Nigeria and the World Health Organisation, WHO launches the strategic Document for Elimination of Yellow fever Epidemics, EYE in Africa, the WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has informed that at least one billion people will be vaccinated against Yellow fever in 27 high risk African countries by 2026.

He said that the regional vaccination is to be done with support from the WHO, Gavi- the vaccine Alliance, UNICEF and more than 50 health partners.

Ghebreyesus disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing on the Eliminate Yellow fever Epidemics, EYE, Strategy Regional kick-off meeting.

The Yellow fever vaccination in Africa is part of the commitment of the EYE which was launched in Abuja yesterday, by Dr. Ghebreyesus and the Minister of Health, Professor Issac Adewole.

Ghebreyesus said; “the world is facing an increased risk of Yellow fever outbreaks and Africa is particularly vulnerable. With one injection, we can protect a person for life against this dangerous pathogen. This unprecedented commitment by countries will ensure that by 2026 Africa is free of Yellow fever epidemics.’’

Chief Executive Officer of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Dr. Seth Berkley said, “this comprehensive , global strategy offers an unprecedented opportunity to end the devastating Yellow fever epidemics that periodically impact Africa.’’

‘’Ensuring that most vulnerable communities have access to the vaccine through routine systems plays a central role in making this happen.’’

Berkly explained that both Vaccine manufacturers and Gavi partners have worked hard to improve the global vaccine supply situation in recent years to make sure there is enough vaccine to respond to outbreaks, allow preventive campaigns and that routine immunization functions at full capacity, he said.

UNICEF’s Chief of Health, Stefan Peterson said; “today, the threat of Yellow fever looms larger than ever before, especially for thousands of children across Africa,” he added that; ‘’ given that almost half of the people to be vaccinated are children under 15 years of age, this campaign is critical to saving children’s lives and would go a long way toward stamping out this disease.’’

Adewole noted that Nigeria was facing a huge challenge in eliminating the disease from the country due to lack of adequate laboratories in the country.

He said; ‘’since March 20, six months after we recorded our first discovery of 1, 640 suspected cases, 115 of them were confirmed in a Nigerian laboratory, while only 41 were confirmed at the regional centre.”

“Your Excellency, this is one challenge we face in Nigeria, if we confirmed 115 cases in Nigeria, only 41 in Dakar, the challenge maybe transportation and that’s why we are clamouring for a regional lab in Nigeria, because the remaining 651 cases could be true cases. And transportation could alter the ability to actually confirm the true cases in Dakar, Adewole said.

He said that since the latest case of the disease which was discovered in a 7 year old girl in Kwara State, the Nigerian government has been doing both proactive and preventive immunization in six states mainly; Kwara, Kogi, Zamfara, Niger, Sokoto and Borno.

“And we have vaccinated in total 14,591, 218 so far in Nigeria. And our target is to cover 25 million cases this year,” Adewole said.

He however regretted that the resurge of Yellow fever outbreak in Nigeria in 2017 was because government; “went to sleep thinking it was over”.

“The immediate response in Nigeria has being surveillance, laboratory confirmation, both proactive and preventive, political submission, both proactive and preventive vaccination,” the minister said.

Nigerian Pilot reports that the three objectives of the EYE Strategy includes protecting at-risk populations through preventive mass vaccination campaigns and routine immunization programmes, preventing international spread and containing outbreaks rapidly.

