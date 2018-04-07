Who wins “The Phone”? Watch another Hilarious Skit on Mark Angel Comedy | BN TV - BellaNaija — Nigeria Today

Who wins “The Phone”? Watch another Hilarious Skit on Mark Angel Comedy | BN TV – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
Who wins “The Phone”? Watch another Hilarious Skit on Mark Angel Comedy | BN TV
BellaNaija
On this new Mark Angel Comedy skit, a phone is up for grabs based on basic Bible knowledge. Who wins? This one is quite hilarious. Hit Play below: THE PHONE (Mark Angel Comedy) (Episode 154). Info. Shopping. Tap to unmute. If playback doesn't begin …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!