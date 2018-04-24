Why Accidents, Incidents Reports Were Delayed – AIB Commissioner - Independent Newspapers Limited — Nigeria Today

Why Accidents, Incidents Reports Were Delayed – AIB Commissioner – Independent Newspapers Limited



Independent Newspapers Limited Why Accidents, Incidents Reports Were Delayed – AIB Commissioner

Independent Newspapers Limited

Engr. Akin Olateru, the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has given an insight into why releases of past incidents or accidents reports in the sector were delayed. Olateru in a chat with media men recently at the headquarters of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

