 Why APC National Convention was moved from May 14 – Abdullahi - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why APC National Convention was moved from May 14 – Abdullahi – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Why APC National Convention was moved from May 14 – Abdullahi
Daily Post Nigeria
The National Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier scheduled for Monday, May 14 has been moved forward. This was disclosed by the spokesman of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja, after a meeting between some
Nigerian News Paper Today OnlneNigeria News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.