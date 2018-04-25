Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Why are Nigerians obsessed with Big Brother Naija
Pulse Nigeria
What is so exciting about watching a bunch of strangers locked up in a house for 85 days? Why do Nigerians find #BBNaija so compelling? Published: 2 minutes ago; Chidumga Izuzu. Print; eMail. Bambam evicted from Big Brother Naija play. Bambam evicted …
You can't imagine how I've been overwhelmed with love – Miracle says as he swamped by fans
BBNaija: I Am Going Back To Collins, Nina Reveals
My Relationship with Nina will Sort itself Naturally- Miracle
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!