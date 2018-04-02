Why Buhari has not changed ministers – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari has not changed ministers – Presidency
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has carpeted those who are faulting President Muhammadu Buhari for not changing his cabinet since 2015. Shehu took this stand in an interview with newsmen on Sunday. He said it was not a weakness on the part of the President for […]
Why Buhari has not changed ministers – Presidency
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!