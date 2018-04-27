 Why Buhari should be impeached now – Senator Owie — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Buhari should be impeached now – Senator Owie

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

A former Chief Whip of the upper legislative chamber and one of the leaders of Action Democratic Party, ADP, Senator Rowland Owie, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive arm of government of carrying out the attack on Senate where the mace was stolen. Speaking in an interview with Daily Sun, Owie condemned the invasion […]

The post Why Buhari should be impeached now – Senator Owie appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.