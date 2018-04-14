Why Buhari Should Be Voted Out – Odumakin, Afenifere Spokesman — Nigeria Today

Why Buhari Should Be Voted Out – Odumakin, Afenifere Spokesman
The spokesman of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, has urged Nigerians to “try other hands” in the 2019 general election. Odumakin made this known in an interview with The Sun published on Saturday. He said Nigerians needed to change the ruling government to move the nation forward and arrest the mounting security challenges across […]
The post Why Buhari Should Be Voted Out – Odumakin, Afenifere Spokesman appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
