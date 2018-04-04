 Why Buhari’s $1 Billion Security Equipment Fund Approval May Not Yield Fruit – Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Buhari’s $1 Billion Security Equipment Fund Approval May Not Yield Fruit – Shehu Sani

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Shehu Sani, has given reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of $1 billion to purchase security equipment may not yield desired fruits. Sani gave the reasons in a reaction he posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to journalists after Wednesday’s […]

The post Why Buhari’s $1 Billion Security Equipment Fund Approval May Not Yield Fruit – Shehu Sani appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.