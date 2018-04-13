 Why can’t millennials cook? Survey says you can blame technology — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why can’t millennials cook? Survey says you can blame technology

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

While 70 percent of baby boomers know how to carve a turkey, less than half of millennials can say the same, and that makes sense because millennials are younger and have less life experience than baby boomers do.

The post Why can’t millennials cook? Survey says you can blame technology appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.