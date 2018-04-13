 Why Chibok Girls Release Is Taking Time – PMB — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Why Chibok Girls Release Is Taking Time – PMB

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

As Nigerians mark four years of the abduction of girls from Government secondary school in Chibok,Borno State , President Muhammadu Buhari has explained reasons why the release of the girls is taking time. This is even as the president Buhari assured the parents of the school girls that were abducted from Government Girls Secondary School […]

The post Why Chibok Girls Release Is Taking Time – PMB appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.