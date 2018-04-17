Why EFCC, NIA, DSS will continue to clash – Monguno — Nigeria Today

Why EFCC, NIA, DSS will continue to clash – Monguno
The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has given reasons the country’s intelligence agencies would continue to clash. Monguno said the clashes will continue unless the National Security Agencies Decree 1986 is amended. The retired General was quoted in a report of the Senate ad-hoc committee that probed the clash between officials […]
