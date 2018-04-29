 Why electoral commissions should be scrapped – Maku — Nigeria Today
Why electoral commissions should be scrapped – Maku

A former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, has called for the scrapping of all state electoral commissions in Nigeria. Maku, the National Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), made the call in Lafia on Saturday during a political mobilisation tour. He said that the scrapping of the commissions would give opposition parties hope […]

