Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

 Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh - Vanguard
Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh – Vanguard

Vanguard

Why farmers/herdsmen clashes may get worse — Ogbeh
Vanguard
ABUJA—MINISTER of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has warned that clashes between farmers and herdsmen might get worse in 2019, if nothing was done to intensify efforts to create cattle ranches or provide better security against rustling. Ogbeh. Chief
