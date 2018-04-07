 Why God Is Punishing PDP – Ex-Sokoto Gov — Nigeria Today
Why God Is Punishing PDP – Ex-Sokoto Gov

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa has said that God is punishing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its sins. He said this at the Northwest zonal rally of the PDP in Katsina State on Saturday. The former governor said that God decided to snatch power from the PDP to hand over to […]

